Retired BRPD Deputy Chief hired as Director of School Safety for EBRPSS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A familiar face has come out of retirement to take on an important role within the East Baton Rouge Parish School System.

On Thursday, March 31, retired Deputy Police Chief Robert McGarner was introduced as the new Director of EBRPSS School Security. Officials say this move is a part of an ongoing effort to address community concerns about school security and safety.

“He was very solution oriented, and that was very important to me and this decision,” said Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse.

Under this new role, McGarner said he plans to foster a safe environment for our kids to grown and learn.

“The streets are undefeated. Three things are going to happen if we let these kids fall in the streets. They’re going to end up dead, they’re going to end up selling drugs and committing crimes, or sooner or later after years, and years, and years of doing the same crap, sooner or later they may wake up, tap out, and say, ‘I need to change my ways and do something different,’” said McGarner.

One of the first things on his agenda is to conduct a one-mile risk assessment around every middle and high school in the city.

He said this will help his team figure out what factors could interfere with student safety.

He also plans to put at least one school resource officer at every school by the fall semester.

“A lot of this stuff that happens with these kids happens off the campus and they bring it on to the campus because they have to walk through that gauntlet to get from their home to the school,” said McGarner.

McGarner said this new role is not the silver bullet to solve every problem, but he believes he will make a change.

“We’re not going to be able to solve them all, but I can guarantee I’m going to solve enough of them,” said McGarner.

McGarner’s first day on the job is Tuesday, April 5.

