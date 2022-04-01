OLOL offering to help with car seat installations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You can’t always prevent a car crash, but you can make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep your riders safe.

“Unintentional injuries are the number one killer of kids and car crashes are the number one injury cause for children,” Crystal Pichon with Safety Place Louisiana said.

Safety Place Louisiana is partnering with Our Lady of the Lake to give parents free car seat installations and help.

“When you’re harnessing a child in a car seat you want to make sure your armpit clip is chest level, right here,” Pichon said, “you want to make sure your straps are snug to the child.”

Pichon adds this is important because it’s an easy way to prevent some car crash injuries

“This is just a quick informational, there is so much to know when it comes to installing car seats and so many tricky situations that our professionals are always happy and here to help to make sure your kids are safe,” she said.

They also remind parents that kids should remain rear-facing in their car seats until they’re at least two years old... but if they can stay that way longer, it’s better.

