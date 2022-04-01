Nice weather again today, a few showers possible on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather stays quiet today compliments of high pressure centered just to our north. A chilly morning will give way to a very comfortable afternoon, with highs reaching the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 1 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 1 (WAFB)

If you’re heading to Live After 5 downtown or LSU Baseball this evening, no issues are expected, with temperatures getting just a little cool once the sun sets.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 1 (WAFB)

The chance for a few showers returns on Saturday, with best chances likely confined to areas south of I-10. The showers will be driven by a warm front attempting to move inland from the Gulf of Mexico, along with a weak cold front approaching from the west. But many will stay dry, with rain chances only posted at 30% from metro Baton Rouge northward. Any showers will likely exit by lunchtime, with partly cloudy skies into the afternoon, and highs near 80°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 1 (WAFB)

We then start looking ahead to the approach of our next storm system into early next week. Scattered showers are possible by Monday afternoon, with highs reaching the low 80s. Best rain chances are expected on Tuesday as a warm front once again lifts inland from the Gulf of Mexico and a cold front approaches from the west. Model guidance continues to show some pretty significant differences, but I’ve got Tuesday rain chances posted at 70% for now. A few strong storms appear possible, but the model discrepancies make the threat a bit difficult to diagnose at this point in time.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 1 (WAFB)

The remainder of next week looks as though we’ll see dry and pleasant weather. Wednesday briefly sees highs climb into the mid 80s, but near-normal to slightly below-normal temperatures are expected for the end of the week, with plenty of sunshine on tap.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 1 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.