Lil’ Wayne congratulates Kim Mulkey on AP Coach of the Year award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Friday, April 1 New Orleans rap legend Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. better known by Lil’ Wayne tweeted out congratulations to LSU head coach Kim Mulkey on being named the AP 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday, March 31. Wayne called Mulkey a dear friend in his tweet.

“Congrats to my dear friend Coach Kim Mulkey Coach of the year!!!!!! GEAUX LADY TIGERS!!!!”

Mulkey replied to the rapper thanking him and hoping to see him in the PMAC next season.

Thank you @LilTunechi! Looking forward to having you at the PMAC for a game next season! #GeauxTigers https://t.co/yH0LmQ1MT8 — Kim Mulkey (@KimMulkey) April 1, 2022

Mulkey won the award for the third time in her career and became the third coach to win the AP National Coach of the Year three times. Mulkey in her first season led the Tigers to the biggest turnaround by a first-year coach in SEC history winning 26 games.

In her first year in Baton Rouge, Mulkey finished the season ranked No. 9 in the AP and a second-place finish in the Southeastern Conference as well as a Top-16 seed for the tournament. She also led the Tigers to their first NCAA Tournament win since 2014.

Wayne has been known as an avid sports fan and has appeared multiple times on ESPN including First Take with Stephen A. Smith. The 38-year-old rapper was born in the neighborhood of Hollygrove in New Orleans. He is a five-time Grammy Award winner, his studio albums Tha Carter and Tha Carter II are certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Tha Carter III released back in 2008 became the fastest-selling album in the United States selling over one million copies. It was certified six-times platinum by the RIAA and the Carter III was named the Best Rap Album of the Year at the 2009 Grammy Awards, while A Milli won Best Rap Solo Performance and Lollipop won Best Rap Song.

