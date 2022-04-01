Health conditions linked to Dementia

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- There’s a lot of problems that can arise alongside depression, including anxiety and low self-esteem. But there are also some conditions that depression can cause later in life. Ivanhoe has details on a new study that is linking depression with dementia.

Low self-esteem, loss of interest, anxiety, poor outlook on life … depression can wreak havoc on your emotional health. But a new study from UC San Francisco has found depression can also be damaging to your brain health. The researchers discovered the part of the brain that is essential for your ability to organize and store your memories can be damaged through excess stress hormones and an increase in depression. This finding suggests that depression and mental health declines in young adults can increase their chances of developing a neurodegenerative disease.

“If we identified people at high risk for developing dementia in the future, that creates a window of opportunity to intervene,” explained Richard Lipton, MD, Professor and Vice Chair Neurology at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

So, what are ways young people can prevent developing dementia later in life? A new study in the UK has shown that children who eat five or more portions of fruit and vegetables a day had the highest scoring mental health values and well-being. Another thing that can help …

“Pushing yourself to exercise regularly probably helps some for mood improvement,” shared Charles Conway, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis.

Exercise keeps your serotonin levels up, as well as cutting down on excessive drinking and smoking. Reaching out for help with your mental health can not only improve your life but keep your risk of dementia at bay.

More recently, psychiatric aspects of neurodegenerative diseases are being recognized as a significant factor in the onset of dementia due to the prominent link between mental health issues and mental decline. Loneliness and social isolation are also contributing factors to this disease.

