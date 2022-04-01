Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

GM recalls nearly 682,000 SUVs; windshield wipers can fail

The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.
The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 682,000 small SUVs because the windshield wipers can fail.

The recall covers the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain from the 2014 and 2015 model years.

Ball joints in the wiper module can rust, causing one or both wipers to fail, increasing the risk of a crash.

Dealers will inspect the module and repair or replace it. Owners will be notified by letter starting May 2.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
Dan Zimmerman says losing everything he ever owned has left him devastated.
Parents’ ashes, personal belongings sold at auction after movers fail to deliver man’s things
Former national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Phil Fontaine, left, stands outside St....
Pope begs forgiveness of Indigenous for Canada school abuses
Same-sex Florida parents find the new education law troubling.
Florida parents say so-called 'Don't Say Gay' law sparks anxiety