‘Find the Right Fit’ event connecting Baton Rouge women, vendors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This one’s for Baton Rouge women trying to “Find the Right Fit.”

Baton Rouge General is hosting an event Saturday, Apr. 1, to connect local women with vendors.

It’s happening at their Bluebonnet location from 10 a.m. to noon.

Organizers said the event will bring together local experts on health and skin, jewelry, bras, glasses and more. They hope to find the right fit for each woman that comes out.

“Find the Right Fit” gives you the chance to chat with BRG gynecologists, primary care physicians and nutritionists, and visit with local vendors who can provide personalized fittings and recommendations, from brows to body shape.

Registration at brgeneral.org/fit is required, and the cost is $10.

The local businesses participating in “Find the Right Fit” include Bra Genie, Soma, European Wax Center, and Williamson Eye Center.

Attendees have the chance to win door prizes including a Dyson Airwrap, beach cruiser bicycle, designer sunglasses, a Bra Genie gift card, and European Wax Center products. Attendees can also enjoy mimosas, food, and music. Posh Pop will be on hand with gourmet popcorn samples.

