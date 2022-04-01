Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD investigating vandalism to Wingstop on Florida Blvd

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating vandalism to a Wingstop on Florida Boulevard.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:20 am on Thursday, March 31 in the 9600 block of Florida Blvd. The video shows a woman smashing windows in with a metal object.

Detectives are trying to identify the woman in the video.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

BRPD investigating vandalism to Wingstop on Florida Blvd.
BRPD investigating vandalism to Wingstop on Florida Blvd.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 1
Showers Saturday morning, then clearing with all-day sunshine Sunday
Bennet Savage
Teen with medical condition missing from Denham Springs, deputies say
Bayou Sorrel Bridge
Bayou Sorrel Bridge shut down after being struck by barge