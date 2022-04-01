BRPD investigating vandalism to Wingstop on Florida Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating vandalism to a Wingstop on Florida Boulevard.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:20 am on Thursday, March 31 in the 9600 block of Florida Blvd. The video shows a woman smashing windows in with a metal object.

Detectives are trying to identify the woman in the video.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.