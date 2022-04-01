BRPD investigating vandalism to Wingstop on Florida Blvd
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating vandalism to a Wingstop on Florida Boulevard.
According to officials, the incident occurred around 9:20 am on Thursday, March 31 in the 9600 block of Florida Blvd. The video shows a woman smashing windows in with a metal object.
Detectives are trying to identify the woman in the video.
