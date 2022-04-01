Bayou Sorrel Bridge shut down after being struck by barge

BAYOU SORREL, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Sorrel Bridge has been shut down after a barge struck it on Friday afternoon according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The Iberville Parish Council posted to Facebook about reports of the barge striking the bridge in the open position and the bridge cannot be crossed.

Officials state that crews are on the way to work on getting the bridge closed so they can shut it down to traffic and inspect possible damage.

We will provide more information once it is provided.

