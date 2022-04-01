Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Bayou Sorrel Bridge shut down after being struck by barge

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU SORREL, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Sorrel Bridge has been shut down after a barge struck it on Friday afternoon according to Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The Iberville Parish Council posted to Facebook about reports of the barge striking the bridge in the open position and the bridge cannot be crossed.

Officials state that crews are on the way to work on getting the bridge closed so they can shut it down to traffic and inspect possible damage.

We will provide more information once it is provided.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

MISSING: Ella Quiana Goodie
Vehicle located, State Police still seeking missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie
Maria Celeste Burke, 22, died a week after en EF-3 tornado trapped her under furniture and...
22-year-old battling muscular dystrophy dies one week after tornado ravaged home
Six Dangerous Retirement Mistakes
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, April 1
Nice weather again today, a few showers possible on Saturday