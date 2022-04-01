5 fun things to do in Baton Rouge this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With COVID-19 restrictions easing and the return of warmer weather, there are plenty of activities to get out and have fun this weekend around the metro Baton Rouge area.

1.) ZIPPITY ZOO FEST

On Sat., April 2 and Sun., April 3, celebrate the BREC Baton Rouge Zoo’s 52nd birthday during Zippity Zoo Fest. This family friendly event will include live entertainment, ambassador animal meet & greets, a children’s village, animal enrichments, special character visits, free birthday cake and more. The spring festival will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

2.) DANCE MARATHON AT LSU

On Sat., April 2, grab your dancing shoes, head over the PMAC and join LSU students during the Dance Marathon at LSU. Proceeds raised during the 12-hour fundraising event will help support children and families of Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. The marathon will take place from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Click here to register.

3.) BOMB AGAINST CANCER COLOR RUN

On Sat., April 2 the Southern University Jag Ambassadors will host the Bomb Against Cancer Color Run. The purpose of the event is to bring awareness to cancer. A $10 entry fee is required to participate. Proceeds raised during the event will benefit the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center and the Jaguar Ambassadors. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the Mayberry Lawn of Southern University’s campus. Click here to register.

4.) FIND THE RIGHT FIT

On Sat., April 2, Baton Rouge General will host ‘Find the Right Fit.’ The one-of-a-kind event will bring together a variety of local experts on health and skin, jewelry, bras, glasses, and more. The purpose is to find the right fit for every woman who attends. Registration costs $10 and is required to attend. The event will take place from 10 a.m. until noon. Click here to register.

5.) CAR SEAT SAFETY CHECK

On Fri., April 1, parents and kids can make sure they’re ready to ride with a car seat safety check. The Safety Place has partnered with Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health to put on the event from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be free car seat inspection and installation with safety professionals. Organizers say you should call 225-372-3991 to schedule an appointment.

If you want to find more family friendly events, brand new restaurants, businesses and attractions coming to town, head over to The Louisiana Weekend .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.