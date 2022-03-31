Weather trends much quieter for the next couple of days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather will be much quieter over the next couple of days in the wake of another potent spring storm system and cold front that moved through the region on Wednesday. While metro Baton Rouge and much of our viewing area fared pretty well once again with some reports of minor damage, it was a different story just to our east. Possible tornadoes were noted near the Amite/Roseland area in Tangipahoa Parish and near Big Branch in St. Tammany Parish, with a possible waterspout/tornado over eastern Lake Pontchartrain skirting parts of Orleans Parish before tracking toward coastal Mississippi. Additional tornadoes were reported in Mississippi and Alabama from the same storms that rolled through our area.

For today, a cooler start this morning in the 50s will give way to a beautiful afternoon, with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

Winds will also be considerably lighter, running 5-10 mph out of the northwest.

Friday will see an almost chilly start as lows reach the mid 40s, but highs will rebound into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Weather looks good for any plans you might have, including week 2 of Live After 5 in downtown Baton Rouge.

A chance of rain returns to the forecast on Saturday, but we continue to have some uncertainty on just how widespread rains will be and how far inland they will develop. Much of our guidance has trended a bit drier over the last day or two, but there are still some signals for a decent round of rain impacting parts of the area. For now, I’ve got rain chances at 40%-50%, with best chances near and south of I-10. Any rainfall should diminish during the afternoon hours on Saturday.

Looking ahead, we’ll likely see another round of showers and t-storms by Tuesday of next week in association with a cold front. Details are still a bit murky at this point, but a few strong to severe storms may once again be possible with this system.

