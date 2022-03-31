Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Weather trends much quieter for the next couple of days

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather will be much quieter over the next couple of days in the wake of another potent spring storm system and cold front that moved through the region on Wednesday. While metro Baton Rouge and much of our viewing area fared pretty well once again with some reports of minor damage, it was a different story just to our east. Possible tornadoes were noted near the Amite/Roseland area in Tangipahoa Parish and near Big Branch in St. Tammany Parish, with a possible waterspout/tornado over eastern Lake Pontchartrain skirting parts of Orleans Parish before tracking toward coastal Mississippi. Additional tornadoes were reported in Mississippi and Alabama from the same storms that rolled through our area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31(WAFB)

For today, a cooler start this morning in the 50s will give way to a beautiful afternoon, with sunshine and highs in the low 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31(WAFB)

Winds will also be considerably lighter, running 5-10 mph out of the northwest.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31(WAFB)

Friday will see an almost chilly start as lows reach the mid 40s, but highs will rebound into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies. Weather looks good for any plans you might have, including week 2 of Live After 5 in downtown Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31(WAFB)

A chance of rain returns to the forecast on Saturday, but we continue to have some uncertainty on just how widespread rains will be and how far inland they will develop. Much of our guidance has trended a bit drier over the last day or two, but there are still some signals for a decent round of rain impacting parts of the area. For now, I’ve got rain chances at 40%-50%, with best chances near and south of I-10. Any rainfall should diminish during the afternoon hours on Saturday.

Looking ahead, we’ll likely see another round of showers and t-storms by Tuesday of next week in association with a cold front. Details are still a bit murky at this point, but a few strong to severe storms may once again be possible with this system.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Wednesday, March 30.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, March 30
A tree fell on a house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather Wednesday, March 30, 2022,...
Tree crashes through house in Natchitoches Parish, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom
Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: No major reports of damage in WAFB area after storms move through
FIRST ALERT 6 p.m. FORECAST: Wednesday, March 30
FIRST ALERT 6 p.m. FORECAST: Wednesday, March 30