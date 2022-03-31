WAFB Anchor Donna Britt to become LSU Manship School Hall of Fame inductee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beloved WAFB Anchor, Donna Britt, will be honored during LSU’s 46th Annual Manship School Hall of Fame gala Thursday, March 31.

Britt, who spent years at WAFB as a prominent journalist and anchor, is one of four distinguished professionals that will be celebrated with an induction into the 2022 Hall of Fame.

Donna graduated from LSU in 1980 with a bachelor’s degree in music education.

She served on the LSU Student Media Board for several years, helping pick student editors and station managers. She also mentored Manship School students as interns at WAFB and through the LSU International Hospitality Foundation’s Friendship Host Program.

Alongside Donna, three other journalists will be recognized for their achievements, including the late George Lockwood, Jim Michie, and Herb Vincent.

The gala will begin at 6:30 p.m. in The Heidelberg Room at The Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The address is 201 Lafayette Street, Baton Rouge, La. 70801.

The celebration was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

