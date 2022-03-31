Strawberry Beignets

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are thousands of fritter recipes throughout the South. Fritters range from savory to sweet, and from flat and dense to light and airy. This batter is sweet and light much like the famous New Orleans Beignets. Serve these fritters with powdered sugar and strawberry syrup for a sweet treat.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 24 Beignets

Ingredients for Fritters:

¾ cup diced strawberries

vegetable oil for frying

¾ cup sugar

3 eggs

1 tbsp butter, melted

¼ cup milk

4 tsp pure vanilla extract

⅛ tsp ground cinnamon

1¼ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

⅛ tsp salt

Method:

In a home-style deep-fryer such as a FryDaddy®, heat oil to 375°F. In a medium mixing bowl, combine strawberries, sugar, eggs, butter, milk, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix well. In a separate bowl, blend together flour, baking powder and salt. Slowly pour strawberry mixture into dry ingredients, whisking constantly. Blend just until ingredients are combined. Do not over mix. Using a 1-ounce cookie dough scoop, scoop up portions of batter and place in oil. Cook 3–5 minutes, flipping often, until golden brown.

Ingredients for Strawberry Syrup:

2 pints strawberries, stemmed and puréed

½ cup sugar

Method:

Mix strawberries and sugar until sugar dissolves. Serve over strawberry fritters or ice cream.

