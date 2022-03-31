Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROSELAND, La. (WAFB) - Severe weather caused a house in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 in Roseland to be lifted off its foundation according to police and family members.
According to the family, the home was completely lifted off the foundation and then dropped back down due to severe storms on Wednesday, March 30.
According to police at the scene, everyone in the house made it out safely.
At this time Highway 10 is currently blocked off due to several trees on the road.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.