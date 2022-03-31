Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish

Severe weather caused a house in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 in Roseland to be lifted off its foundation, according to police and family members.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, La. (WAFB) - Severe weather caused a house in Tangipahoa Parish on Highway 10 in Roseland to be lifted off its foundation according to police and family members.

According to the family, the home was completely lifted off the foundation and then dropped back down due to severe storms on Wednesday, March 30.

According to police at the scene, everyone in the house made it out safely.

At this time Highway 10 is currently blocked off due to several trees on the road.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say they're investigating the fatal...
Elderly woman fatally shot in Prairieville; one in custody, deputies say
La. lawmakers override veto on redistricting maps
La. lawmakers override veto on redistricting maps
A tree fell on a house in Natchitoches Parish during severe weather Wednesday, March 30, 2022,...
Tree crashes through house in Natchitoches Parish, narrowly missing baby asleep in bedroom
LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints...
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints