Pollen is in full bloom, why climate change is causing a “significantly” longer pollen season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Dr. Jo Reed said climate change is to blame for a longer allergy season. The earth is warmer and our winters are getting shorter. It’s giving trees, grass and flowers more of an opportunity to bloom for longer periods of time.

“10 to 30% of Americans suffer from allergies, and it causes a lot of people to be out of work and miss school, so if you’re reaching that point, I definitely think you should seek a physician to help control those symptoms to improve your qualify of life,” said Dr. Jo Reed, Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist with Ochsner.

She said allergy symptoms include a runny nose, nasal congestion, itchy mouth and itchy ears, sinus pain, watery or itchy eyes.

Reed said it’s really important keep your windows up and your car clean. Also, that at the end of the day taking a shower helps get all that pollen off.

“Over-the-counter antihistamines are often helpful as well as over-the-counter nasal steroid sprays are often helpful,” said Reed. “We, as allergists, can provide allergy immunotherapy if you feel like that’s a right fit for you. That’s where we expose you to the allergens in an effort to alter our immune system so that your body no longer responds if it’s foreign.”

She said if you have a fever or body aches, that’s most likely not allergies; talk to your doctor.

