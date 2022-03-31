Officials: 2 die after separate house fires in Tangipahoa Parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office announced they are investigating two separate fatal house fires that occurred earlier this week.

The first fire happened on the evening of Tuesday, March 29 in the 43000 block of Lowes Lane in Hammond.

Investigators said firefighters discovered a 65-year-old man inside the home and transported him to the hospital. The man died the next day, according to deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Deputies with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office say they are investigating after a 65-year-old died at a hospital after being pulled from a house fire in Hammond, La. (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Deputies said they have determined the fire began in a bedroom but the cause of the fire remains undetermined. Investigators are unable to rule out an electrical malfunction possibly related to older wiring in the home.

The second fire happened on the morning of Wednesday, March 30 at a mobile home on the 19000 block of LA 1055 in Kentwood.

Firefighters discovered the body of the mobile home’s 60-year-old, resident, who was disabled, in a hallway near the back door, deputies said.

Deputies with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office say they are investigating after the body of a 60-year-old disabled man was found in a mobile home in Kentwood, La. after it caught on fire. (Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal)

Investigators said they have determined the fire began in the living room of the home. They also said they are unable to rule out an unidentified electrical malfunction at this time.

Officials said neither of the homes had working smoke alarms.

“Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely, even in a mobile home.

If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operations Save-A-Life can help.

The program partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit our website at lasfm.org , ” SFM deputies said.

