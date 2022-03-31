No. 6 seed LSU gymnastics eliminated from Raleigh Regional

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU gymnastics has been eliminated from the second round of the NCAA Regionals after posting a score of 196.575 placing them third behind Missouri and Iowa in the Raleigh Regional.

Our 2022 season has come to an end in Raleigh pic.twitter.com/0ayLrOskKF — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) March 31, 2022

The Tigers held a narrow lead heading into the final rotation with a score of 147.975 over Missouri’s 147.775, but LSU posted a 48.600 on beam.

