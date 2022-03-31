Ask the Expert
No. 6 seed LSU gymnastics eliminated from Raleigh Regional

LSU head coach Jay Clark
LSU head coach Jay Clark(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WAFB) - No. 6 LSU gymnastics has been eliminated from the second round of the NCAA Regionals after posting a score of 196.575 placing them third behind Missouri and Iowa in the Raleigh Regional.

The Tigers held a narrow lead heading into the final rotation with a score of 147.975 over Missouri’s 147.775, but LSU posted a 48.600 on beam.

