Next round of rain arrives early Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The local weather pattern will yield a couple of nice days to close out the work/school week. Temperatures will be cooler than normal through Friday. Skies will remain mostly clear both days, so get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather.

A warm front will be lifting north out of the Gulf of Mexico late Friday. A mid-level disturbance will use this front as a roadway across the local area early Saturday. Sct’d to numerous rain showers are expected to develop as this system bypasses the area. Majority of the rain is expected to occur during the AM hours.

Only a stray shower or two is anticipated by afternoon. If you have morning plans Saturday it might not be a bad idea to have an indoor plan “b”. Rain amounts will be very manageable and severe weather won’t be an issue. We could get a few t-storms closer to the coast. The rest of the weekend will be fine with a continuing warm trend into the start of next week.

Our next storm system arrives Tuesday of next week. The severe weather threat appears to be much lower than previous events but is not 0% at this time. Showers and t-storms will start to increase late Monday into Tuesday. Storms will be likely through a portion of Tuesday. Storms will exit the area late Tuesday. A weak cold front will slip through Tuesday night helping to dry things out, but we won’t see a cool down with this front. Temperatures will take a more sizeable dip Thursday as a dry cold front moves through.

