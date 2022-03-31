McMahon picks up first high school commit for class of 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has picked up his first commit for the class of 2022 in forward Cornelius Williams. Williams announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday, March 31.

Blessed to say I’m committed to Louisana State University to continue my academic and basketball career! I’d like to thank God, my family, and my coaches for all the support! pic.twitter.com/4HiOOvSyeC — Corneilous (@Corneilous6) March 31, 2022

Williams was previously committed to Murray State and de-committed once McMahon was hired by the Tigers. He joins Murray State guard Justice Williams and Northwestern State Kendal Coleman has recent commits to the LSU program.

He held offers from Houston, Tulsa, Coastal Carolina among others before choosing the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.