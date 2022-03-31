Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

McMahon picks up first high school commit for class of 2022

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has picked up his first commit for the class of 2022 in forward Cornelius Williams. Williams announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday, March 31.

RELATED STORIES
Efton Reid becomes 8th player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Kim Mulkey named 2022 AP National Coach of the Year
Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers
NSU’s Kendal Coleman becomes new LSU head coach Matt McMahon’s first commit
REPORT: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal enters NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU forward Tari Eason declares for 2022 NBA Draft
LSU’s Pinson and Murray enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Williams was previously committed to Murray State and de-committed once McMahon was hired by the Tigers. He joins Murray State guard Justice Williams and Northwestern State Kendal Coleman has recent commits to the LSU program.

He held offers from Houston, Tulsa, Coastal Carolina among others before choosing the Tigers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

LSU center Efton Reid (15)
Efton Reid becomes 8th player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
Kim Mulkey named 2022 AP National Coach of the Year
Murray State's Justice Hill (14) shoots against Saint Peter's Doug Edert, left, and Isiah...
Murray State guard Justice Hill commits to the Tigers
NSU’s Kendal Coleman becomes new LSU head coach Matt McMahon’s first commit