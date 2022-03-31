McMahon picks up first high school commit for class of 2022
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New LSU head basketball coach Matt McMahon has picked up his first commit for the class of 2022 in forward Cornelius Williams. Williams announced the decision via Twitter on Thursday, March 31.
Williams was previously committed to Murray State and de-committed once McMahon was hired by the Tigers. He joins Murray State guard Justice Williams and Northwestern State Kendal Coleman has recent commits to the LSU program.
He held offers from Houston, Tulsa, Coastal Carolina among others before choosing the Tigers.
