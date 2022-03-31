JACQUES TALK: Tyrann Mathieu

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tyrann Mathieu is unquestionably one of the biggest rock stars in the history of LSU athletics.

During the 2011 college football season, Mathieu was a Heisman Trophy finalist as the Tigers reached the national championship game with a perfect 13-0 record.

Although he was eventually dismissed from the program in August of 2012, Mathieu was able to prosper, eventually becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs and one of the top players in the NFL.

