JACQUES TALK: Tyrann Mathieu
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tyrann Mathieu is unquestionably one of the biggest rock stars in the history of LSU athletics.
During the 2011 college football season, Mathieu was a Heisman Trophy finalist as the Tigers reached the national championship game with a perfect 13-0 record.
Although he was eventually dismissed from the program in August of 2012, Mathieu was able to prosper, eventually becoming a Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs and one of the top players in the NFL.
