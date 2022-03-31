Firefighter injured in structure fire on Hazeltine Drive, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) responded to a large structure fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesman with the department, the fire happened in the 17500 block of Hazeltine Drive, near the Country Club of Louisiana, around 5 a.m.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital with injuries and is in stable condition, officials have confirmed.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.