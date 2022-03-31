Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Firefighter injured in house fire on Hazeltine Drive, officials say

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Crews with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) responded to a large house fire in Baton Rouge early Thursday morning.

According to a spokesman with the department, the fire happened in the 17500 block of Hazeltine Drive, near the Country Club of Louisiana, around 5 a.m.

A firefighter was taken to a local hospital with injuries and is in stable condition, officials have confirmed.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 7 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, March 31
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, March 31
Donna Britt
WAFB Anchor Donna Britt to become LSU Manship School Hall of Fame inductee
Got allergies? It's not just you
Got allergies? It's not just you
Generic graphic
Pollen is in full bloom, why climate change is causing a “significantly” longer pollen season