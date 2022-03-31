Firefighter injured in Country Club of Louisiana house fire, officials investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) are working to determine the cause of a large house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana Thurs., March 31 that sent a firefighter to the hospital.

According to a spokesman with the department, the fire happened in the 17500 block of Hazeltine Drive just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home. (St. George Fire Protection District)

The homeowners were already out of the house when crews arrived.

Firefighters reportedly began to fight the fire and at one point, put as much as 1,000 gallons per minute on the flames.

A firefighter was treated at local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition after being injured, officials confirmed.

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 7 a.m.

SGFD investigators were called to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Investigators say “they are extremely suspicious of the prior night’s storm activities to also be the catalyst for this incident.”

