Firefighter injured in Country Club of Louisiana house fire, officials investigating

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just...
Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department (SGFD) are working to determine the cause of a large house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana Thurs., March 31 that sent a firefighter to the hospital.

According to a spokesman with the department, the fire happened in the 17500 block of Hazeltine Drive just after 5 a.m.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Firefighters say they arrived on scene to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.

The homeowners were already out of the house when crews arrived.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Firefighters reportedly began to fight the fire and at one point, put as much as 1,000 gallons per minute on the flames.

A firefighter was treated at local hospital and is reportedly in stable condition after being injured, officials confirmed.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Crews were able to get the fire under control around 7 a.m.

SGFD investigators were called to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

Firefighters say they arrived on scene of a house fire in the Country Club of Louisiana just after 5 a.m. Thursday, March 31 to find heavy fire through the roof of a large three-story home.(St. George Fire Protection District)

Investigators say “they are extremely suspicious of the prior night’s storm activities to also be the catalyst for this incident.”

