Efton Reid becomes 8th player to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman center Efton Reid has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal according to ESPN College Basketball Insider Jeff Borzello. Reid becomes the eighth Tiger to enter the portal since the firing of former LSU head coach Will Wade.

He joins Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson, Shareef O’Neal, Adam Miller, Jerrell Colbert, Bradley Ezewiro, and Justice Williams. Darius Days and Tari Eason have declared for the upcoming NBA Draft.

Reid started all 34 games for the Tigers averaging 6.3 points per game while shooting 52% from the floor and grabbing 4.3 rebounds per game. Reid also added 26 blocks and 17 steals as a freshman.

Coming out of high school Reid was rated as a five-star prospect according to 247Sports and was rated as the No. 3 overall center for the class of 2021 and No. 4 player in the state of Florida.

