CRIME STOPPERS: EBRSO asks for help with unsolved case from 10 years ago

Tiffany Prestly aka Tiffany Degazon
Tiffany Prestly aka Tiffany Degazon(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a murder from 10 years ago.

Investigators are looking for any information into the death of Tiffany Prestly aka Tiffany Degazon.

Thursday, March 31, 2022, marks the 10-year anniversary of her death.

Detectives with EBRSO were called out to River Road on Saturday, March 31, 2012, to investigate Prestly’s death.

Investigators believe she was last seen walking in the area of Skysail Avenue the night before her body was found.

Her family is also asking for the public’s help with the investigation.

If you have information regarding this investigation, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867 or submit a tip anonymously on www.crimestoppersbr.com.

