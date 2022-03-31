BRPD: Body found near City Park golf course

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating after a body was found near the City Park golf course Thursday morning.

Investigators say the body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

