Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRPD: Body found near City Park golf course

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating after a body was found near the City Park golf course Thursday morning.

Investigators say the body was found in a vehicle in the parking lot.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

Brenda Bohrer, 52, of Baton Rouge, has struggled with lymphedema for more than half of her life.
Baton Rouge woman shares struggles living with lymphedema, hoping to spread awareness
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, March 31
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, March 31
Firefighter injured in house fire on Hazeltine Drive, officials say
Donna Britt
WAFB Anchor Donna Britt to become LSU Manship School Hall of Fame inductee