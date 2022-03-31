Ask the Expert
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Authorities in Nevada recovered the body of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot more than two week prior, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office confirmed recovery of Irion’s body Wednesday night. A tip led them to a gravesite in a remote part of Churchill County on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. The next day, the body was confirmed to be that of the 18-year-old. Her family has been notified, KOLO reports.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and confirmed the identity, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said no more information will be released, and the investigation continues.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely on these cases.”

