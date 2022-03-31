Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Alexandria man accused of 100 counts of 1st-degree rape

Israel Jermaine Williams
Israel Jermaine Williams(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been accused of committing 100 counts of first-degree rape, among other charges.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said Israel Jermaine Williams, 38, was named a suspect after they were contacted about a report of possible sex trafficking of a juvenile that was connected to Alexandria. The report originated with an investigation conducted by the Pensacola Florida Police Department.

Following an investigation that involved the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, the Alexandria Police Department and the Cenla Child Trafficking Task Force, Williams was taken into custody on March 25, 2022, and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, where he is being held on a $5,453,000 bond. He was charged with the following:

  • 100 counts of First-Degree Rape
  • Two counts of Molestation of a Juvenile Victim Under 13 Years of Age
  • Obstruction of Justice
  • Issuing Worthless Checks
  • Contempt of Court

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information that can help with the case can contact the RPSO Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Clark
No. 6 seed LSU gymnastics eliminated from Raleigh Regional
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, March 31
Nice, quiet Friday on the way but rain is back for Saturday morning
McMahon picks up first high school commit for class of 2022
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish
Storm lifts home off foundation in Tangipahoa Parish; NWS confirms tornado hit area
FULL INTERVIEW: Congressman Graves discusses the National Flood Insurance Plan