Win a Lexus vehicle through Driving the Future campaign with OLOLCH

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is time again for the Driving the Future campaign! You can join WAFB as we partner with Our Lady of the Lake to support the Children’s Hospital and all of the services it offers. For $50 dollars you get a chance to win one of five brand new Lexus vehicles while providing life-saving care for Louisiana’s children.

You can buy your tickets at ololchildrens.org/drive for your chance to win one of five silver Lexus vehicles. All proceeds benefit Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

This is the 12th year of Driving the Future. The campaign has raised over $10.6 million dollars for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital in the last 11 years.

• Early Bird drawing to win $5,000 cash prize happening March 30 – April 30. Cash drawing is May 10.

• Buy tickets online at ololchildrens.org/drive

All vehicles are 2022 Lexus vehicles

• Lexus RX (SUV)

• Lexus NX (SUV)

• Lexus UX (Crossover)

• Lexus ES (4-door Sedan)

• Lexus IS (4-door Sedan)

