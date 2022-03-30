West Feliciana deputies searching for stolen dump truck

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WAFB) - West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a dump truck that was stolen this week.

According to WFPSO, a 1986 white Mack dump truck was stolen from a St. Francisville business on Feliciana Parkway and Highway 61 between 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 29 and 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 30.

Sheriff’s office officials ask that anyone who has a home or business in the area with cameras facing US Highway 61 review the footage and contact them with information through their 24/7 dispatch line at 225-784-3136.

