Senator Cassidy addresses rise in crime around Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As crime in our area continues to climb many are wondering if there is any hope to turn it around.

Now even some of our congressional leaders are chiming into the conversation. Folks here in Baton Rouge worry if crime does not get under control, how much worse it can get? And Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) says more needs to be done to stop it now before it’s too late.

“I’m constantly hearing from folks that they’re afraid to walk the streets in a city that they love,” said Sen. Cassidy while talking with reporters on Tuesday.

While addressing the crime rates coming out of cities like New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Sen. Cassidy says crime is out of control. Adding it’s one of the top reasons companies are becoming reluctant to do business in these areas.

“And one of the big ones was, what are the local crime statistics? If their employees don’t feel comfortable, they will not locate there,” Sen. Cassidy added.

“Although crime is really in pockets, you know high and dense pockets, whether you live in a very affluent neighborhood or not, it’s gonna affect what you do in some kind of way. That’s why crime is everyone’s problem,” said District Attorney Hillar Moore.

With companies like Amazon building a new facility in the Capitol City, District Attorney Hillar Moore says we need to make sure we don’t miss out on more opportunities like that down the road. He says one of the two problems Baton Rouge faces right now is the spike in crimes committed by young adults.

“These young kids who can be particularly violent have been out of school without supervision, without services, and all of those things were built up over two years. Now we’re getting ready to head to summer and things are fairly violent at this point,” Moore continued.

He believes police are asked to do too much these days and are expected to do more than they signed up for. Adding they need more community support and more needs to be done at home where everything starts.

“And the easiest, simplest way to do this is to have parents be a parent. And you have to know what your children are doing, why does your child have a gun, is your child involved in group or gang activity,” Moore explained.

The other problem, Moore says, is a shortage of resources. But not just equipment and gear are affected by supply chain issues, there’s also a shortage in manpower.

“They have to be fully staffed in their intelligence departments in able to do the things we want them to do and not just be reactive, but they have to be proactive. And that costs a lot of money,” said Moore.

Sen. Cassidy says he and others in Washington are working on legislation he believes will help.

“There is a crime bill working its way through congress. There will be things that I will be announcing over the next several weeks that I think will help the police and the courts handle these criminals differently. Be more likely to catch them, be more likely to imprison those who are truly guilty, so we’ll continue to work on that,” said Sen. Cassidy.

“The federal government can fund a bunch of different programs. Baton Rouge seems to be second to New Orleans because New Orleans is the crescent city where things happen. But Baton Rouge has significant issues here, we’re the state capitol, we think that we should get just as much if not more attention than New Orleans does, and we need help,” Moore explained.

Sen. Cassidy says he hopes to bring more federal relief to Louisiana as soon as possible.

