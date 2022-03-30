Ask the Expert
Register for LED FastStart virtual job fair Wednesday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten companies across the state of Louisiana are looking to fill over 130 new positions during a virtual job fair on Wed., March 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The LED FastStart online career fair is centered around manufacturing and logistics opportunities. The virtual event will connect job seekers statewide with positions like maintenance, mechanical and lab technicians, pipefitters/welders, electricians, millwrights, production workers, CNC machinists, order selectors and process engineers.

There is no charge to participate. Anyone looking to apply can register in advance or during the event.

Organizers say a company representing nearly every region of the state will attend the career fair.

Acadiana Region:

  • SafeSource Direct in Lafayette

Bayou Region:

  • Bollinger Houma Shipyard in Houma

Capital Region:

  • Intralox in Hammond
  • S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond
  • SNF Flopam in Plaquemine

Northwest Region:

  • BENTELER Steel / Tube Manufacturing Corp. in Shreveport

Central Region:

  • AFCO in Alexandria

Southeast Region:

  • Hubig’s Pies in New Orleans
  • Intralox In New Orleans

Southwest Region:

  • Canfor Southern Pine in DeRidder
  • Interfor in DeQuincy

Additional manufacturing and logistics companies may be added prior to the start of the event.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

