Register for LED FastStart virtual job fair Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten companies across the state of Louisiana are looking to fill over 130 new positions during a virtual job fair on Wed., March 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.
The LED FastStart online career fair is centered around manufacturing and logistics opportunities. The virtual event will connect job seekers statewide with positions like maintenance, mechanical and lab technicians, pipefitters/welders, electricians, millwrights, production workers, CNC machinists, order selectors and process engineers.
There is no charge to participate. Anyone looking to apply can register in advance or during the event.
Organizers say a company representing nearly every region of the state will attend the career fair.
Acadiana Region:
- SafeSource Direct in Lafayette
Bayou Region:
- Bollinger Houma Shipyard in Houma
Capital Region:
- Intralox in Hammond
- S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond
- SNF Flopam in Plaquemine
Northwest Region:
- BENTELER Steel / Tube Manufacturing Corp. in Shreveport
Central Region:
- AFCO in Alexandria
Southeast Region:
- Hubig’s Pies in New Orleans
- Intralox In New Orleans
Southwest Region:
- Canfor Southern Pine in DeRidder
- Interfor in DeQuincy
Additional manufacturing and logistics companies may be added prior to the start of the event.
