Register for LED FastStart virtual job fair Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ten companies across the state of Louisiana are looking to fill over 130 new positions during a virtual job fair on Wed., March 30 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The LED FastStart online career fair is centered around manufacturing and logistics opportunities. The virtual event will connect job seekers statewide with positions like maintenance, mechanical and lab technicians, pipefitters/welders, electricians, millwrights, production workers, CNC machinists, order selectors and process engineers.

There is no charge to participate. Anyone looking to apply can register in advance or during the event.

Organizers say a company representing nearly every region of the state will attend the career fair.

Acadiana Region:

SafeSource Direct in Lafayette

Bayou Region:

Bollinger Houma Shipyard in Houma

Capital Region:

Intralox in Hammond

S&W Wholesale Foods in Hammond

SNF Flopam in Plaquemine

Northwest Region:

BENTELER Steel / Tube Manufacturing Corp. in Shreveport

Central Region:

AFCO in Alexandria

Southeast Region:

Hubig’s Pies in New Orleans

Intralox In New Orleans

Southwest Region:

Canfor Southern Pine in DeRidder

Interfor in DeQuincy

Additional manufacturing and logistics companies may be added prior to the start of the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.