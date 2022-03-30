Police investigating burglary of Gonzales pawn shop

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning burglary where the wall of a pawn shop was breached and guns were stolen.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, officers responded to Pelican Pawn at 305 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales on Wednesday, March 30 where investigators learned someone had breached the north cinderblock wall of the business, located adjacent to the businesses interior storage room, by force.

Police said the subjects were very well prepared to make entry into the business using this method.

After reviewing video surveillance, investigators learned two unknown individuals dressed in all dark clothing entered Pelican Pawnshop around 3:38 a.m. The individuals defeated the alarm system and, within minutes, stole a variety of well secured long guns before fleeing on foot to a possibly occupied vehicle stage in the area, according to Gonzales Police Department.

The vehicle is currently unidentified, but investigators are working to identify the two people as well as the vehicle used in the crime, added police.

Anyone has any information about this burglary should notify Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or contact Detective James Poe of the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.

