Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

One person shot on Denham Street Tuesday night, police say

Police lights
Police lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was shot in Baton Rouge Tues., March 29.

According to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the the 4600 block of Denham Street, not far from Plank Road.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

First in the world human trachea transplant
First in the world human trachea transplant
An 18-wheeler hit the St. George Fire Protection Headquarters on March 30, 2022.
18-wheeler hits St. George Fire Protection District Headquarters
Driving the Future
Driving the Future
Register for LED FastStart virtual job fair Wednesday