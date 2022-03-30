One person shot on Denham Street Tuesday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating after one person was shot in Baton Rouge Tues., March 29.

According to BRPD spokesman Sgt. L’Jean McKneely Jr., the shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. in the the 4600 block of Denham Street, not far from Plank Road.

The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police say.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

