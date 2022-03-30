One arrested in connection with several ATM thefts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a string of ATM thefts around the area.

On Saturday, March 26 EBRSO responded to an attempted theft of an ATM located on Coursey Blvd.

According to the report, when the suspects were unsuccessful in getting money from the ATM they abandoned the vehicle they arrived in at the bank.

The report goes on to say the vehicle the suspects used turned out to be stolen according to authorities from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

EBRSO and BRPD learned that the suspects were responsible for several attempted thefts from ATMs around the parish. While working together they also learned about another vehicle theft that was used during an attempted theft of an ATM.

During the investigation, detectives were able to identify Deatnae Mason as a suspect.

On Wednesday, March 29 EBRSO and BRPD detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle and gather information on Mason.

Mason and another suspect were apprehended.

Mason has been booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the following charges:

- Theft of a motor vehicle

- Attempted theft

- Simple criminal damage to property

- Possession of marijuana

- Possession of Schedule V

- Illegal carrying of firearms with CDS.

Additional charges by BRPD are pending.

