La. receives $9.2M to administer crisis counseling for victims of Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other natural disasters, some of our neighbors are faced with a long cleanup process.

“When you wake up and you have nothing, the impact of ‘what am I going to do?’ you know you’ve got to get past the initial shock of it first, but then after the shock, you’re like, ‘okay what do I do,’” Rosalyn Augustus said.

For many, that’s taken a toll on their mental health.

“Some survivors had issues with roof damage or any other type of property damage... so we’re able to help those people to try to get the emotional support they need during this time,” Augustus said.

Rosalyn Augustus is the program manager for Louisiana Spirit, which helps people deal with disaster recovery.

“We teach them those breathing techniques, 4-7-8 breathing techniques, belly breathing, guided imagery, meditation, any of those things that anybody can do,” she said.

Like many of us, she knows what it’s like to go through a disaster.

“Services like Louisiana spirit help you in that area and guide you to what needs to be done, and also it helps you with your anxiety and depression that you’re dealing with when you’re dealing with those things,” Augustus said.

She knows the extra nine million dollars coming in from FEMA for crisis counseling will go a long way.

“Those funds will be able to help us to implement those services, it helps with salaries and types of resources and the types of support that we’re able to offer to survivors that need it,” Augustus said.

The phone number to reach Louisiana Spirit is 225-964-3901.

You can also visit their website by clicking here for more information .

