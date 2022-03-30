Ask the Expert
Kellogg's workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

