FIRST ALERT: Damaging winds, a few tornadoes possible with strong storms today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A significant severe weather outbreak is still expected across parts of the Deep South today, with the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) maintaining a Level 4/5 (moderate) risk of severe weather from eastern and southern Louisiana extending northward into Tennessee and eastward into Alabama.

The regional scale outlook from SPC includes the following strong wording:

“Widespread damaging winds with gusts over 75 mph and several strong tornadoes (EF2+) appear likely.”

Locally, most of us will make it through the morning hours mainly dry, but winds will quickly increase after sunrise.

Sustained winds of 20-30 mph can be expected, with gusts of 40+ mph possible as soon as late morning.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of our area to cover these potential strong winds outside of any storms.

Closer to metro New Orleans, a High Wind Warning has been posted due to the increased vulnerability from lingering impacts of Hurricane Ida and the strong tornado that touched down in Arabi.

Into the afternoon, storms will increase from west to east in advance of a cold front.

The timing shows activity beginning to pick up for areas west and northwest of metro Baton Rouge by 2 PM, with the primary threat for metro Baton Rouge and much of our area expected in the 3-6 PM window. Storms should exit eastern parts of our viewing area by about 8 PM.

Damaging winds continue to be our greatest concern, but a few tornadoes could be in the mix, including that potential for a strong tornado or two as noted by SPC. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon, enable Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on your phones, and keep your devices charged in case of any power outages.

Rains should exit the area before midnight, with clearing skies and cooler temperatures settling in overnight. We’ll wake up to low 50s on Thursday, with highs topping out in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Tomorrow’s weather will be a welcomed change from the severe weather threat we’re facing today.

Dry and pleasant weather continues into Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. It does appear as though we’ll see a chance of rain return from Saturday morning perhaps lingering into the early afternoon hours, but there are some questions as to how far inland rains will develop. The good news is that Saturday’s weather does not appear to have any severe weather threat associated with it.

