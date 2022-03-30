Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Elderly woman fatally shot in Prairieville; one in custody, deputies say

Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say they're investigating the fatal...
Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office say they're investigating the fatal shooting of an elderly woman in Prairieville on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One man is in custody after fatally shooting an elderly woman in Prairieville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a reported shooting on John Broussard Road around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, and found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, authorities say.

Deputies say they have arrested an elderly man in connection with the fatal shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

Get A Hobby: It’s Good for The Body and Mind
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a white...
West Feliciana deputies searching for stolen dump truck
Tornado Watch in effect until 7 p.m.
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for WAFB viewing area
Gov. John Bel Edwards is joined by some Democrats in the Louisiana Legislature when he talked...
Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps
Korey Ryder provided us with video of waves on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge due to high...
High winds cause waves on Mississippi River