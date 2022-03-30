Elderly woman fatally shot in Prairieville; one in custody, deputies say

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One man is in custody after fatally shooting an elderly woman in Prairieville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to a reported shooting on John Broussard Road around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, and found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, authorities say.

Deputies say they have arrested an elderly man in connection with the fatal shooting.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.