Elderly woman fatally shot in Prairieville; one in custody, deputies say
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - One man is in custody after fatally shooting an elderly woman in Prairieville Wednesday afternoon, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say they responded to a reported shooting on John Broussard Road around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, and found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, authorities say.
Deputies say they have arrested an elderly man in connection with the fatal shooting.
The case remains under investigation.
This is a developing news story.
