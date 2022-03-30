Deputies: Suspect wanted for burglarizing cars in Morrisonville
MORRISONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted for burglarizing several vehicles in a neighborhood in Morrisonville.
Surveillance video shows the suspect roaming the neighborhood around 1:25 a.m. Thursday, March 24, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators say the suspect entered unlocked vehicles and stole several items.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or have any information about his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jeremy Balcuns at 225-687-3553.
A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of this suspect, deputies say.
