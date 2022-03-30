Could facility near Baker house juvenile offenders when they commit a crime? Sheriff hopes so

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You’ve heard the pleas from local sheriffs, district attorneys, and more, about the need to find a spot to put juveniles once they commit a crime.

But could a solution be in the works?

“At least there’s hope. That we can possibly have a facility to put juveniles,” said Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Rene’ Thibodeaux.

Hope is what Sheriff Thibodeaux and so many other law enforcement leaders are clinging to, for a solution to what they call a juvenile problem.

“Some sheriff’s down south don’t have a place to put someone. And all my community sheriff’s around here, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and Pointe Coupee, we all need a place to put somebody,” said Sheriff Thibodeaux.

“I believe that if we had our own facility, some 250 bed, that we would put a dent in it (juvenile crime). Because if those young adults knew we were not going to play with them, that if we picked them up on a burglary, and that they were going to be detained, that would put a chilling effect on their activity,” said District Attorney Tony Clayton, 18th Judicial District, back in February of 2021.

Law enforcement officials say they need help holding young offenders after they commit crimes. After multiple meetings with everyone involved in the process, the hope is that Louisiana lawmakers could soon approve a measure for a state-funded facility to hold juveniles.

“Now the place in St. Gabriel is being renovated, and hopefully it will be finished in about a year and half to 2 years. So it’s possible that they can move the ladies and the women back to St. Gabriel, thus leaving this facility open in Baker, and hopefully, they can renovate it, to hopefully put some juveniles in it,” said Sheriff Thibodeaux.

When the women’s prison in St. Gabriel flooded back in 2016, the prisoners were moved to the former Jetson Youth Center near Baker. Since then, that facility has been transformed into the Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women.

“I think it has 450 beds, something in that area, 480, so it’s a big place,” said Thibodeaux.

According to the Associated Press work is underway to replace the old flooded women’s prison in St. Gabriel. It’s a project that will cost around $114 million dollars.

Construction is expected to finish in October of 2023, meaning the facility in Baker could then be open to holding juvenile offenders once again.

“So we have a big need for a facility, it doesn’t have to be a big facility, but we need a facility,” said Sheriff Thibodeaux.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn told WAFB, “I am in favor of a collaboration between East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes to solve the issue of no proper location for juvenile offenders to be housed. The option of using the former Louisiana Training Institute is one that we should also have on the table as a safe resolution.”

But this is still an idea and just plan, nothing is concrete.

It could be 1.5 to 2 years before any real movement on this.

