Boil Advisory lifted in parts of Denham Springs

A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil advisory issued for residents living on LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs was lifted Thurs., March 31.

The advisory was originally issued Tues., March 29.

The impacted areas included Lockhart Road from the round-a-bout at Lockhart Road and Cockerham Road to Thistle Street, including all side streets in between.

The boil advisory excluded residents in Magnolia Estates except for Wisteria Street.

A boil advisory has been issued for residents living on LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs.
A boil advisory has been issued for residents living on LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs.(WAFB)
A boil advisory has been issued for residents in Denham Springs along LA Highway 16.
A boil advisory has been issued for residents in Denham Springs along LA Highway 16.(Ward 2 Water)

If customers have any questions in regards to the Boil Advisory, they can contact Ward 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188 or visit their website at www.ward2water.com and click on “Boil Advisories.”

