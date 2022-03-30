Boil Advisory issued for parts of Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil advisory has been issued for residents living on LA Highway 16 in Denham Springs.

According to the Ward 2 Water District, the company is making repairs to a cut water main on Lockhart Road in Denham Springs.

A boil advisory was put into effect since the water pressure will drop below the Louisiana Department of Health’s standards.

The Boil Advisory is limited to customers on Lockhart Road from the round-a-bout at Lockhart Road and Cockerham Road to Thistle Street, including all side streets in between, excluding those in Magnolia Estates except for Wisteria Street.

If customers have any questions in regards to the Boil Advisory, they can contact Ward 2 Water District at (225) 665-5188 or visit their website at www.ward2water.com and click on “Boil Advisories.”

