Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

60-year-old man found dead in wheelchair after house fire in Kentwood

A 60-year-old man is dead after his mobile home caught fire in Kentwood on Wed., March 30.
A 60-year-old man is dead after his mobile home caught fire in Kentwood on Wed., March 30.(LAOSFM)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, La. (WVUE) - A man is dead after a mobile home caught fire in Kentwood on Wednesday, March 30.

According to the State Fire Marshal, the fire broke out around 7 a.m. in the 19000 block of Hwy. 1055.

The body of the lone 60-year-old occupant was found in his wheelchair near the back door of the mobile home.

Details are limited at this time. A cause of death has not yet been determined.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

Latest News

LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints...
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints
LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints...
Tyrann Mathieu on joining Saints (EXTENDED)
East Baton Rouge Parish Chief Public Defender Lisa Parker
THE INVESTIGATORS: State representative calls for investigation into EBR public defender’s office
Gov. John Bel Edwards is joined by some Democrats in the Louisiana Legislature when he talked...
Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps
Gonzales Police Department
Police investigating burglary of Gonzales pawn shop