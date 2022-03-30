18-wheeler hits St. George Fire Protection District Headquarters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District reported an 18-wheeler hit its headquarters on Wednesday, March 30.

Officials said it happened on Airline Highway not far from Barringer Foreman Road around 4 a.m.

They added there was no major damage and the driver was not injured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.

