Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

18-wheeler hits St. George Fire Protection District Headquarters

The St. George Fire Protection District reported an 18-wheeler hit its headquarters on Wednesday, March 30.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Protection District reported an 18-wheeler hit its headquarters on Wednesday, March 30.

Officials said it happened on Airline Highway not far from Barringer Foreman Road around 4 a.m.

They added there was no major damage and the driver was not injured but was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the crash.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

First in the world human trachea transplant
First in the world human trachea transplant
A boil advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
Boil Advisory issued for parts of Denham Springs
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, March 30
FIRST ALERT: Damaging winds, a few tornadoes possible with strong storms today
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
The St. George Fire Protection District reported an 18-wheeler hit its headquarters on...
18-wheeler hits St. George Fire Protection District Headquarters