Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

VIDEO: Dog rescued after nearly 2 hours in Los Angeles River

After a woman and her dog were spotted in the river, firefighters got the woman out safely, but the dog proved much more difficult. (KCAL, KCBS via CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUDIO CITY, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A dog is safe after battling currents in the rain-swollen Los Angeles River for nearly two hours.

The ordeal started just before 2:15 p.m. Monday when a homeless woman and her dog, a German shepherd mix, were spotted in the river in the Van Nuys neighborhood. Firefighters were able to get the woman out safely, but the dog proved much more difficult.

The dog bit two rescuers as they tried to help him out of the water.

Bystanders joined the effort and dangled ropes for the dog to grab onto. When that didn’t work, a 29-year-old man jumped in the river and grabbed the scared animal in a bear hug. Then, he lost his grip, and firefighters had to get him out.

“I was trying to save the dog,” the man said. “I got him. It bit me in the hand, and then, when the helicopter came, he got scared, and he ran out of my arms.”

Finally, after about two hours, first responders managed to get the dog safely out of the river.

Animal Services took charge of the dog and took him to be evaluated by a veterinarian, though he appeared to be fine.

“After everything he went through, he was still pretty energetic, pretty bright, alert and responsive. So, ultimately, that’s all that really matters,” said Vanessa Flores, with Animal Services, at a press conference after the rescue.

The dog’s owner was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for abrasions and evaluated for water and cold issues. She is expected to be OK.

Firefighters hope to reunite the dog and his owner.

Rescues in the Los Angeles River are extremely difficult because it lost its natural banks when engineers channeled it in concrete.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive

Latest News

After a woman and her dog were spotted in the river, firefighters got the woman out safely, but...
VIDEO: Dog battles currents in rain-swollen Los Angeles River (no audio)
Police in Phoenix said an infant's remains were found in a Phoenix McDonald's over the weekend.
Phoenix police searching for woman after newborn’s remains found in McDonald’s
Adults who were adopted as children in Louisiana could finally gain access to their original...
New bill could give adopted people in La. access to their birth certificate
Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham discusses the role one of his off-duty officers...
Sheriff: Off-duty deputy, shot 5 times, returns fire, killing own father