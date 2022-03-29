Ask the Expert
Southern passes halfway point of spring football after scrimmage

Southern has already passed the halfway mark for Eric Dooley’s first spring drills with the Jags after Saturday’s scrimmage in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern has already passed the halfway mark for Eric Dooley’s first spring drills with the Jags after Saturday’s scrimmage in A.W. Mumford Stadium.

The team was back out on The Bluff for practice No. 8 of 15 on Monday, March 28.

Dooley said the defense came out with a strong performance in the scrimmage but did not force many turnovers. That theme continued when Iowa State transfer linebacker Daeshawn Davis let an interception go off his hands and into the hands of receiver Tyler Kirkwood. The mistake meant Davis had to do 10 push-ups.

Dooley also talked about the scrimmage performances by his quarterbacks. He had good things to say about each of the three players competing for the spot.

