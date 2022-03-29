School schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools in the Capital Region are making schedule changes on Wednesday, March 30, due to a First Alert severe weather threat.

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools will have a full virtual day.

Iberville Parish Schools will have a full virtual day.

Livingston Parish Schools will follow its normal half-day schedule.

St. James Parish Schools will dismiss early. Head Start and high schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.

The Dunham School said it will dismiss at noon. All after-school activities, including athletic games and practices, fine arts, Aftercare, and study hall are canceled.

Jeff Morrow shows you what the weather team is closely watching the week of March 28, 2022.

