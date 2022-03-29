School schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Schools in the Capital Region are making schedule changes on Wednesday, March 30, due to a First Alert severe weather threat.
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools will have a full virtual day.
Iberville Parish Schools will have a full virtual day.
Livingston Parish Schools will follow its normal half-day schedule.
St. James Parish Schools will dismiss early. Head Start and high schools will dismiss at 1 p.m. and elementary schools will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. All after-school activities are canceled.
The Dunham School said it will dismiss at noon. All after-school activities, including athletic games and practices, fine arts, Aftercare, and study hall are canceled.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.