Saints signing veteran QB Andy Dalton

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints are adding veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to the team according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up $6 million including $3 million guaranteed.

Saints are signing former Bears’ QB Andy Dalton to a one-year deal worth up to $6 million, including $3 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 29, 2022

The Saints recently re-signed quarterback Jameis Winston to a two-year contract. New Orleans currently has Ian Book and Winston under contract, Taysom Hill is moving back to tight end, according to head coach Dennis Allen. Trevor Siemian recently signed with the Chicago Bears for two-years.

Dalton spent last season with the Chicago Bears starting six games, throwing for 1,515 yards eight touchdowns and nine interceptions completing 63.1% of his passes. In 2020 the 34-year-old quarterback played in 11 games for the Dallas Cowboys starting nine of them, Dalton threw for 2,170 yards 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.