REPORT: LSU’s Shareef O’Neal enters NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU forward Shareef O'Neal (32)
LSU forward Shareef O'Neal (32)(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Shareef O’Neal becomes the latest Tiger to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal according to Stadium Basketball Analyst Jeff Goodman.

O’Neal joins Xavier Pinson and Brandon Murray as former Tigers entering the transfer portal since the firing of former LSU coach Will Wade. The son of LSU legend Shaquille O’Neal, returned to action nearly 11 months after a heart condition and played 13 minutes against the Florida Gators and scored four points, with four rebounds and a block.

Shareef, played in 14 games averaging 9.4 minutes and 2.9 points per game, he also added five blocks. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Los Angeles, California and played for UCLA his freshman year before transferring to LSU.

